Savor the season with comforting winter soups and salads during Verdant cooking demo Dec. 18

Learn to prepare a soothing lemon chicken orzo soup paired with a vibrant seasonal kale and pomegranate salad during a freeccooking demo from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. You can also attend online. A Verdant dietician will share her expert tips on minimizing prep time without sacrificing flavor, ensuring you can enjoy delicious, wholesome meals even during the busy season.

For those registering to attend remotely, a Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session.