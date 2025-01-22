Scan Design Furniture closing its last store, located in Lynnwood

Scan Design Furniture is permanently closing its remaining store, located at 19320 33rd Ave. W. in Lynnwood, next to Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

The provider of Scandinavian and European-inspired home furnishings announced Tuesday it is going out of business after more than six decades of serving the Pacific Northwest. Scan Design r will hold a final sale that starts Jan. 23.

Founded in 1964 by Jens and Inger Bruun, Scan Design Furniture began as a small store in a renovated post office. According to a news release announcing the closure, the Bruuns’ vision was to introduce the expert craftsmanship of Danish furniture to the region and to advance Danish-American relations.

Over the years, the company grew into a multimillion-dollar business and, at the peak of its success, consisted of nine locations. Peter Jacobsen is the owner of the last remaining Scan Design Furniture store in Lynnwood, which is also its flagship location. “It has been my esteemed privilege to be part of a company that introduced Danish modern furniture to its customers for 61 years, and I am immensely grateful to our community for their loyalty and support,” said Jacobsen.

The 45,000-square-foot showroom holds a variety of furniture, and everything must be sold, including 65% off heirloom-quality area rugs and 50% off all remaining accessories.

Name brands include ALF, Amisco, BDI, Bellini, Caso, Digio, Ekornes/Stressless, Greenington, Hjort Knudsen, Incanto, Luonto, Mobican, Mobital, Pablo, Palliser, Skovby, Serta and Scandinavian Sleep Systems.

During its liquidation sale, Scan Design Furniture will have extended store hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The building has been sold and is available for lease. For more information on the store-closing event or leasing the building, visit www.scan-design.com.