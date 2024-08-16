Scene at Lake Ballinger: Island ‘no access’ sign installed

Posted: August 16, 2024 10
Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace

The City of Mountlake Terrace this week installed a new sign at Lake Balllinger informing the lake-goers that public access to the lake’s Edmount Island isn’t allowed. The sign installation came after firefighters were called to the island Aug. 4 to put out a vegetation fire, believed to have been started by a campfire. The island has been closed to the public since an illegal barbecue sparked a stubborn and smoky peat bog fire on the island in July 2009, with hundreds of thousands of gallons of lake water used to fight the fire.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME