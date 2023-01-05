Scene in Lynnwood: A lucky day

Posted: January 5, 2023

Photographer Dave Govan said Wednesday was his lucky day as he spotted both male and female pileated woodpeckers on the same tree, located on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.

