Scene in Lynnwood: 2025 Veterans Day Ceremony

More than 150 people gathered Tuesday for a Veterans Day Ceremony at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park, honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

The ceremony was hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 and the City of Lynnwood and was attended by local veterans, residents and elected officials.

The ceremony included remarks from veterans and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, followed by a playing of the Armed Forces Medley, where veterans stood to be recognized while the song for the branch they served in played. The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and rendition of taps.

