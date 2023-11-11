Scene in Lynnwood: 52-year-old craft fair comes to city

Posted: November 10, 2023 1
Carey Ann Ginos sells her jewelry.
When you find just the thing you’ve been looking for.
One woman peruses decor for the upcoming season
A trio of gentlemen consider the merits of some handmade cutting boards.
A vendor having a good time
Candles for sale
One vendor selling embroidered pillows among other items.
The room was chock full of handmade goods.

A Holiday Boutique Craft Show is visiting Lynnwood to bring goods and good tidings to the shopping-inclined. According to event planner Jamie Volpone — the third owner of this 52-year-old craft show — this is the first year the event has been held in Lynnwood. She’s already spoken to the Lynnwood Event Center about a return next year.

The fair runs through Saturday, giving over 60 vendors a few days to showcase their craftsmanship.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

