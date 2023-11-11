Scene in Lynnwood: 52-year-old craft fair comes to city

A Holiday Boutique Craft Show is visiting Lynnwood to bring goods and good tidings to the shopping-inclined. According to event planner Jamie Volpone — the third owner of this 52-year-old craft show — this is the first year the event has been held in Lynnwood. She’s already spoken to the Lynnwood Event Center about a return next year.

The fair runs through Saturday, giving over 60 vendors a few days to showcase their craftsmanship.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis