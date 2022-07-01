Scene in Lynnwood: A donation to College Place Elementary

The new Lynnwood Burlington Store hosted its grand opening Friday at the Alderwood Mall with a ribbon cutting and gift card giveaway.
The first 100 customers to arrive at the newly-opened store received a $5 store gift card.
A Burlington Stores representative also presented Lynnwood’s College Place Elementary School with a $5,000 donation.
