Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets.

The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,

The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. It had been abandoned for several years after the pizza establishment closed.

— Photos by David Carlos