Scene in Lynnwood: Appreciating teachers

Posted: May 15, 2023 3
Senior Strategic Partner Constance Dodds, from Western Governors University (WGU), drops off a popcorn maker from WGU to Lynndale Elementary in the Edmonds School District last week.  The drop-off was part of a week-long celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week around the region. You can learn more about WGU and its WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship here.

