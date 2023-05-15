Scene in Lynnwood: Appreciating teachers Posted: May 15, 2023 3 Senior Strategic Partner Constance Dodds, from Western Governors University (WGU), drops off a popcorn maker from WGU to Lynndale Elementary in the Edmonds School District last week. The drop-off was part of a week-long celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week around the region. You can learn more about WGU and its WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship here.
