Scene in Lynnwood: Before and after, Harris Ford

What a difference a year makes. One year ago, Harris Ford in Lynnwood began construction of its Lincoln dealership building, along with closure of the road cutting through it (64th Avenue West). These photos, taken Sunday, Nov. 19, show the finished project.
Harris Ford, part of the Pierre Auto Group, is located at 20020 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.
— Photos by David Carlos
