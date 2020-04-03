Scene in Lynnwood: Businesses share their rainbows

We’ve received two more submissions responding to the City of Lynnwood’s call for residents to show off rainbows in their home — or in this case their homes away from home — during this time of uncertainty. These entries come from two Lynnwood businesses: Barnes and Noble and new Hilton Garden Inn on Alderwood Mall Parkway. Have you placed a rainbow in your window? Take a photo and email it to lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com — and we will share.