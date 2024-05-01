Scene in Lynnwood: Cafe Gureum pop-up bakery on a ‘roll’

Twenty minutes before Cafe Gureum’s pop-up event began, a ravenous line gathered at the entrance. Lynnwood resident Jane Chung’s small startup sold out of most of its options by midday, and by afternoon all that remained were freshly made cookies and a pair of loaves.

Cafe Gureum generally distributes by mail-0rder or local pickup but the event’s success means an encore is a no-grainer for the local business.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis