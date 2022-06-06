Scene in Lynnwood: Celebrating Kinect @ Lynnwood apartments

City officials gathered June 1 to celebrate the grand opening of Kinect @ Lynnwood apartments, located at 4200 Alderwood Mall Blvd.

The 239-unit residential building — with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments — has seven floors and includes a secure parking garage with 286 stalls.

With 20% of its housing units (approximately 48) to be listed at a reduced price, the development has been described by the Lynnwood City Council as a “moderate step” toward more affordable housing in the city.