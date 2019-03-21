Scene in Lynnwood: Celebrating Persian New Year

1 of 2

The City of Lynnwood is marking the celebration of Nowruz, also known as Persian New Year or Iranian New Year, with a Haft-seen display at Lynnwood City Hall. Nowruz is celebrated on the first day of spring or the Vernal Equinox worldwide with a Haft-seen filled with food, spices, flowers and other symbolic items. Nowruz also includes visits with friends and family and well wishes for a happy new year.

City of Lynnwood Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commissioner Naz Lashgari provided the Haft-seen. It will be displayed at City Hall — 19100 44th Ave. W. — until Friday.