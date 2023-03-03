Scene in Lynnwood: Chamber, mayor cut ribbons for local businesses Posted: March 3, 2023 1 Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, center, joins representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting Feb. 24. Learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes, located at 19620 Hwy 99, Ste. 110, Lynnwood, here. (Photos courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce) Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, left, joins representatives from Minuteman Press and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting Feb. 17. Learn more about the business, located at 6715 210th St. S.W., Ste, C, Lynnwood, here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.