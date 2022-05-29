Scene in Lynnwood: Chick-Fil-A expands

Posted: May 29, 2022 27

Chick-Fil-A is building a second Lynnwood location, at 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99. The site was previously a corner gas station.

The other Lynnwood location is at 3026 196th St. S.W., near Alderwood Mall.

