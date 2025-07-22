Scene in Lynnwood: City councilmembers help with trash pickup

Four Lynnwood City Councilmembers pitched in Sunday to help pick up trash for those who needed extra assistance during the Republic Services garbage strike. Council President Nick Coehlo, Council Vice President Josh Binda and Councilmembers Robert Leutwyler and Derica Escamilla participated. “This hands-on approach was our way of showing that we care and are here to help in any way we can,” Binda said.

Republic Services resumed regular collections on Monday following a strike that impacted service in Lynnwood for nearly two weeks.