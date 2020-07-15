Scene in Lynnwood: City gets back to meeting at the park

Lynnwood’s Parks and Recreation Department continued its Meet Me at the Park summer event this week with mask distribution at Scriber Lake Park.

When Meet Me at the Park started July 7, attendance was low due to concerns about the pandemic, said city intern Kyla Garcia.

“I think people are a little nervous to come out, but I think it’s picking up,” she said. “The attendance always could be more, but it’s nice to see people trying to interact with us and just seeing people go out to the park in general.”

The events do not currently offer organized activities that have been featured in past years due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. For now, the city is using Meet Me at the Park as a way to distribute free face masks to the public. The Washington State Military Department donated 23,000 masks to the city to ensure that two reusable coverings are provided to every low-income Lynnwood resident who are at or below the 200% federal poverty level.

“Some people may not have access to masks and so as a part of city government we have to be able to provide people with that accessibility,” Garcia said.

The event operates Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays now through Aug. 27.

Tuesdays

10 a.m., North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Wilcox Park Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

2 p.m., Scriber Lake Park, 5601 198th St. S.W.

Wednesdays

10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 18400 36th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Stadler Ridge Park, 17428 33rd Pl. W.

2 p.m., Spruce Park, 16834 36th Ave. W.

Thursdays

10 a.m., Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Gold Park, 6421 200th St. S.W.

2 p.m., Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, 5700 168th St. S.W.

For more information, contact Marielle Harrington at mharrington@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5532. Or visit the city’s website.

–By Cody Sexton