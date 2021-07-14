Scene in Lynnwood: City ‘meets’ community members at Wilcox Park

Dozens gathered at Wilcox Park Tuesday to celebrate the return of Lynnwood’s Meet Me at the Park events with games, crafts and other outdoor activities.

The city-sponsored free event encourages residents to spend time at the parks and also provides the community with information about free or low-cost services, programs and services that are available for them. The event also included prizes and giveaways.

Future Meet Me at the Park events are scheduled for July 20 and 27 at Wilcox Park, located at 5215 196th St. S.W. During the July 20 event, free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Pre-registration is available here, but walk-ups will also be welcome.

–Photos by Cody Sexton