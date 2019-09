1 of 3

In recognition of National Public Lands Day, the City of Lynnwood partnered with Kaiser Permanente and Anderson Dentistry on Saturday to create walking trails at Kaiser’s Lynnwood Medical Center.

In under four hours, a small but mighty team removed 530 feet of vegetation and applied wood chips to create new walking trails. The new trails offer a scenic stroll on Kaiser’s site.

Kaiser Permanente Lynnwood Medical is located at 20200 54th Avenue West.