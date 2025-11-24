Scene in Lynnwood: Congressman Larsen tours Neighborhood Center as opening nears

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen toured the nearly completed Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC) Nov. 21, months before the $26 million building is scheduled to open to the public.

The center is coming to life as furniture and art are placed in the building as construction concludes, giving a first look into what the completed center will look like.

Larsen secured $3 million for the center in 2023, according to a press release from his team.

Over 15 years in the making, the 39,000-square-foot building is located next to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Lynnwood (6215 196th St. S.W.). It will serve as a resource hub and gathering space for residents across South Snohomish and North King Counties. Trinity Lutheran is leasing the land to Volunteers of America Western Washington (the organization spearheading the project) for $1 per year for 50 years, and will collaborate with the organization to run the center.

