Scene in Lynnwood: Convention center retires old flag, with help from Boy Scout Troop 61

The Lynnwood Convention Center’s American flag was in need of a replacement, so Boy Scout Troop 61 of Lynnwood came to the rescue.
The scouts retired the convention center’s existing American flag and replaced it with a new, vibrant one. Flag retirement ceremonies are solemn, meaningful events regularly performed by Boy Scout troops across the country when a flag may be old, tattered, sun-faded or in need of replacement.
