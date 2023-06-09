Scene in Lynnwood: Council chambers hosts ‘Keeping It Real’ seminar

A few dozen young adults visited the Lynnwood City Council chambers earlier this week for a seminar about civic engagement and self-betterment.

The event included remarks from Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda and Tukwila City Councilmember Mohamed Abdi. Lynnwood councilmembers George Hurst and Shirley Sutton also attended.

Main topics of discussion at the “Keeping It Real” workshop included the importance of community engagement, being authentic in one’s work and a brief overview of the process of starting a business.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis