Scene in Lynnwood: Councilmembers seek student ideas for pilot youth council

Posted: June 15, 2022 14
Councilmembers Shannon Sessions, Josh Binda and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby speak to  students regarding the City of Lynnwood’s proposed youth council. (photo courtesy of City of Lynnwood)

Lynnwood City Councilmembers Shannon Sessions, Josh Binda and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby visited with students at Lynnwood High, Meadowdale High and College Place Middle Schools Wednesday to get ideas on a pilot Youth Council, which is anticipated for this fall.

Students interested in participating should contact the Council’s Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison for more details at lharrison@LynnwoodWA.gov.

