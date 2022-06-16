Scene in Lynnwood: Councilmembers seek student ideas for pilot youth council

Lynnwood City Councilmembers Shannon Sessions, Josh Binda and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby visited with students at Lynnwood High, Meadowdale High and College Place Middle Schools Wednesday to get ideas on a pilot Youth Council, which is anticipated for this fall.
Students interested in participating should contact the Council’s Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison for more details at lharrison@LynnwoodWA.gov.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.