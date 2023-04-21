Scene in Lynnwood: Cycle Barn building demolished

The old Lynnwood Cycle Barn building at Highway 99 and 188th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is no more.
According to the City of Lynnwood, a BMW dealership has been proposed for the property,
The Cycle Barn has been home in the past to Harley Davidson and Triumph dealerships, among others.
— Photo by David Carlos
Oh goody, just what we need in town, another car dealership.
