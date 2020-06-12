Scene in Lynnwood: Demonstrators gather in Lynnwood to support Black lives

Demonstrators gathered Thursday afternoon near the 196th Street Southwest and Alderwood Mall Parkway intersection waving signs and soliciting honks from drivers to support Black Lives Matter and show solidarity with communities of color.

Lynnwood business owner Viola Deboo said she organized the demonstration for people who wanted to support the effort while being able to social distance and avoid large crowds.

“We’re all people who felt compelled to do something but want to be healthy because we’re in a pandemic,” she said. “This is a chance for people who want to do something but don’t want to go downtown.”

The demonstration lasted from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and Deboo that the majority of the response from drivers was positive.

“It’s amazing, I think we’ve only had three nays, but everyone else has been super positive,” she said.

–Photos by Cody Sexton