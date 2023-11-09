Scene in Lynnwood: Disc golf in play at Gold Park

Disc golf course hardware has been installed and is in use at Gold Park as part of the City of Lynnwood package of ARPA-funded projects. The city will be installing fences and other amenities as part of the effort. (Reader submitted photo)
