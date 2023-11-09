Scene in Lynnwood: Disc golf in play at Gold Park

Posted: November 9, 2023

Disc golf course hardware has been installed and is in use at Gold Park as part of the City of Lynnwood package of ARPA-funded projects. The city will be installing fences and other amenities as part of the effort. (Reader submitted photo)

 

