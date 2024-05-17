Scene in Lynnwood: Dramatic Taiko performances and freebies at UNIQLO opening

Global retailer UNIQLO opened a new location at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall Friday. The grand opening celebration drew hundreds as it echoed across the mall during Friday’s Taiko drum performances. The new store of approximately 9,000 square feet offers clothing for men, women and kids inspired by Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity.

UNIQLO orchestrated a weekend of festivities and treats for the Lynnwood community to celebrate its opening, offering special deals, breakfast treats from a nearby bakery, gifts with purchases and personalized Japanese calligraphy experiences. Goodies such as UNIQLO’s knot bags filled with iconic Japanese treats, bottles of ITO EN tea and local bakery treats will be available in limited numbers Saturday and Sunday for the first 100-250 customers.

The store, located at the northern end of the Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. SW, opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. each day.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis