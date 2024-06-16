Scene in Lynnwood: Drive-thru collision

Speed may have been a factor in this Saturday crash that occurred in the Lynnwood Dairy Queen parking lot, located in the 16700 block of Highway 99. According to a bystander, the red car was going through the restaurant’s drive-thru and ended up on top of the black vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.