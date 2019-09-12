Scene in Lynnwood: Evergreen Troop Support Group remembers Sept. 11

1 of 2

In remembrance of 18 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, members of the Evergreen Troop Support Group stood at the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West waving signs and flags showing support for the U.S. military.

Since before 2003, the group has gathered publicly to show support for the U.S. military amid anti-war demonstrations, said group member Kevin Moeller.

“I’m out here soliciting honks and waves,” he said. “And proud of it.”

In addition to Sept. 11, the group comes to Lynnwood on other holidays designated for the military, like Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton