Scene in Lynnwood: Everything is in order

Photographer David Carlos shared this anecdote from a Monday visit to Sunshine Farmers Market near the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace border:

I visited Sunshine Farmers Market, located at 21126 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, because the sun was hitting the overhead umbrellas just right. I wanted to take a picture.

One of the owners of the market asked if he could help with anything. I said I was just there to take pictures. He said, “You want to see something? Come inside.”

We then walked in, where he pulled a rope to a curtain covering a wall. When the curtain rose up, all the colors of melons, bananas, apples, oranges, and leafy vegetables revealed themselves. You can almost see the peaches bursting forth with boastful pride.

“Stand here,” the owner told me from about 20 feet away. “This is my favorite scene… when everything is in order.”

The market is going on its fifth year in business.

–Story and photos by David Carlos