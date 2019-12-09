Scene in Lynnwood: Families enjoy cookies with Santa at Heritage Park

After a busy couple of days attending tree lighting events, Santa Claus stopped by Heritage Park Sunday afternoon for the seventh annual Cookies with Santa event.

Heritage Park was decked out for the holidays with a tree, ribbons and stockings as families gathered around Santa for photos and a reminder about what they hoped he would bring them this Christmas. Visitors were welcomed with a table laden with fresh cookies, apple cider and coffee.

Also at Heritage Park, the Northwest Veterans Museum (NVM) — located in the Wicker’s Building — welcomed a new addition to this year’s holiday decorations honoring fallen veterans. The Honor and Remember Tree displayed in the building’s lobby is adorned with photos of Washington state veterans who died serving their country. NVM board member Myra Rintamaki said she hopes to make the tree an annual addition to the museum’s holiday decorations.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

–Photos by Cody Sexton