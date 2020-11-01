Scene in Lynnwood: Families enjoy drive-thru trick-or-treating at Recreation Center

Since public health officials discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating, City of Lynnwood staff partnered with local community members to create a safe way to offer kids a Halloween experience this year.

The Halloween Hullabaloo invited families to attend a drive-thru trick-or-treating event hosted by the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Vehicles made their way through the recreation center parking lot and past decorated booths, with a costumed volunteer placing candy in bags hanging out of windows.

Recreation Center Supervisor Kelly Schudde said the event took two months to plan after the recreation center had to cancel its annual Spook and Splash. She said they were inspired by other drive-thru events that had replaced other traditional activities.

“We decided if we just take that concept and make it a lot bigger — this is what it turned into,” she said.

The event featured different themes like monsters, superheroes and pirates. Sponsors included Sprout Birth Center, Tae-Kwon Do, Chick-fil-a, Mike Anderson Dental, Lynnwood Today, VCU, Wally’s Towing and Mr. Kleen.

Registration was required for the event. According to Schudde, tickets sold out in two hours.

–By Cody Sexton