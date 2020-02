Flowers, candles and balloons were piled near the Highway 99 and 200th Street Southwest intersection in memory of the Deondre Whitaker, 14, who was fatally struck by a vehicle Jan. 31 while crossing Highway 99.

According to his family and friends, he loved sports and always had a smile on his face. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up by his family to cover his funeral expenses.