Scene in Lynnwood: Festive Lunar New Year celebrations at Homage

Last month, Homage Senior Services in Lynnwood held three Lunar New Year events at its Center for Healthy Living. Homage, a local nonprofit providing services older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, hosts a variety multicultural programming events throughout the year.

The Chinese group had several different performances by group members, which included singing, dancing and music. The Vietnamese group had storytelling about Tết, singing and a fashion show where folks could show off their traditional dress. The Korean group shared some special rice cakes.

Events at the center averaged over 100 attendees.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis