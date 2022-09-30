Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt.

According to South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the fire occurred in the one remaining mobile home still occupied at the park. Red Cross provided assistance to the two people living in it, she said.