Scene in Lynnwood: Flower growers back at Mr. Kleen

Posted: June 10, 2022 38
Photo courtesy Mr. Kleen
Sua Yang Farms are back selling their freshly picked flower bouquets at the Alderwood Mr. Kleen 76 Station. After two weeks of cold weather when the flowers didn’t bloom, to another week of rain storms that flattened what was blooming, the peonies are robust. The Yangs are selling their bouquets Saturday, June 11 until about 3 p.m.

