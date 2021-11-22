Scene in Lynnwood: Fly me to the moon

“Sunday night was clear and cold with an incredibly bright moon,” photographer Dave Govan notes, “so I grabbed my camera and clicked a few moon shots. To my astonishment, a plane flew in front of the moon as I looked through the viewfinder. The plane was visible, backlit by the moon, for a little over one second. I was lucky to be in the right place (Lynnwood) at the right time for this image.”
