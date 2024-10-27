Scene in Lynnwood: Fun for families at Halloween Hullabaloo

Interim Park, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber greets the families and directs them to the starting point.

The Heng family leaves the Hullabaloo event with their bags filled with candy.

Candy Cane (otherwise known as Ivy) waits to hand out lollipops from the Minty Meadow on Gingerbread Lane.
The princess of the Aswin family trick or treats down Candy Cane Lane as Hadley hands out lollipops.
Zara the witch receives candy from a Lollipop Princess (Mossy) as the Dickinson skeletons look on.
Little Yoda, Zeke Hardy, tries to hand out candy from his trick or treat bucket as dad Anthony pushes him along.
Minions (L-R volunteers Jason, Rob, Rebecca, Lydia and Jon) wait with bags of candy in hand for trick or treaters.
The Gutierrez family strolls through a crowded Dr. Seussville.
The Maranan family poses with Thing One in Dr. Seussville.
Hayden and Yo-yo, who showed up in costume, are rescue dogs from China.
Ellie the light-up bat from Shoreline displays her colorful wings.
Trawally the leopard is all smiles as he receives candy from Lena, a City of Lynnwood employee volunteer.

The City of Lynnwood hosted a free, family friendly “Halloween Hullabaloo” event at Cedar Valley Community School Saturday afternoon.

While past Hullabaloos have been outdoor, drive-thru affairs at the City of Lynnwood Civic Campus, the event was moved indoors to Cedar Valley School due to weather.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

