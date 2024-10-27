Scene in Lynnwood: Fun for families at Halloween Hullabaloo

The City of Lynnwood hosted a free, family friendly “Halloween Hullabaloo” event at Cedar Valley Community School Saturday afternoon.
While past Hullabaloos have been outdoor, drive-thru affairs at the City of Lynnwood Civic Campus, the event was moved indoors to Cedar Valley School due to weather.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
Lynnwood Today
