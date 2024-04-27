Scene in Lynnwood: Gardeners gather for annual plant sale

The Alderwood Garden Club held its annual spring plant sale Saturday, featuring a large selection of perennials, shrubs, veggie starts and garden art. All proceeds will benefit horticultural scholarships.
— Photos by Dave Barber
The Alderwood Garden Club held its annual spring plant sale Saturday, featuring a large selection of perennials, shrubs, veggie starts and garden art. All proceeds will benefit horticultural scholarships.
— Photos by Dave Barber
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Is this plant sale still going on today and tomorrow?
It was just until 1 p.m. today
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.