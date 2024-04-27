Scene in Lynnwood: Gardeners gather for annual plant sale

2 hours ago 4

The Alderwood Garden Club held its annual spring plant sale Saturday, featuring a large selection of perennials, shrubs, veggie starts and garden art. All proceeds will benefit horticultural scholarships.

— Photos by Dave Barber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME