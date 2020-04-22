Hall Lake neighbors release salmon from local hatchery

With school closures in effect through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, students have not been able to assist the City of Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center release baby salmon into the wild.

April is usually the time of year when Lynnwood students take field trips to the salmon hatchery and environmental education center, located on Hall Lake. At the center, students learn about native plants, water quality, macroinvertebrates and assist in releasing some salmon into the wild. However, that opportunity was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, the city’s community partner and neighbor on the lake — Bruce Lawson — has been taking care of and releasing the fish. He has also been assisted by neighboring lake residents.

The hatchery receives 30,000 fertilized coho salmon annually from the Issaquah State Salmon Hatchery. The city has owned the hatchery for three years and partners with Lawson, who receives the fertilized eggs from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

–Photos courtesy of the City of Lynnwood