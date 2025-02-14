Scene in Lynnwood: Homage Senior Services celebrates Lunar New Year

Homage Senior Services recently hosted Lunar New Year Events at its Center for Healthy Living in Lynnwood.

Homage’s multicultural programming provides adults ages 60-plus with a nutritious hot meal and a place to participate in educational presentations, programming activities, cultural celebrations and socialization.

Bilingual social workers are also on hand to help connect seniors to resources dealing with housing, medical, financial, caregiver or long-term care needs. Transportation to the Center for Healthy Living can be provided as long as space is available.

“Celebrating our community’s rich cultural diversity through our multicultural programming and Community Table dining initiative goes beyond providing meals,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “These gatherings foster connection and combat the isolation that many seniors experience, which can greatly affect their health and happiness. By bringing seniors together to enjoy meals and honor their cultural traditions, we not just feed their bodies, but we also uplift their spirits. It’s a meaningful program that exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the lives of those we serve.”

