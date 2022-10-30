Scene in Lynnwood: Hundreds enjoy drive-thru Halloween Hullabaloo

Hundreds of cars filed through the Lynnwood Recreation Center Saturday for the City of Lynnwood’s annual Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo.

This is the third year the recreation center has invited community members to the drive-thru trick-or-treat event that replaced its annual Spook and Splash Halloween swim event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been so popular the last three years, staff are likely to continue it, said Recreation Center Supervisor Kelly Schudde.

“I think we’re going to run with it,” she said. “It’s such an efficient way that we can actually get more people to participate than if they were just in the (recreation) building.”

According to Schudde, about 450 to 500 vehicles make their way through the recreation parking lot lined with princesses, superheroes and monsters. Two new features this year that many kids were excited about were mermaids and the Grinch.

“This year we just aren’t turning people away,” she said “We are just taking as many as we can.”

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton