Scene in Lynnwood: Indoor plant festival draws a crowd

13 mins ago 2

Lines form so attendees can peruse a busy stall.

One of thousands of stunning flowers in the showroom.
A satisfied customer is suc-cess-ulent in purchasing a plant.
Cliff-dwelling plants such as orchids sometimes require more fresh air than soil or substrate.
A case with ornate lighting shines on the small plants sheltered within.
A vendor shrouded by her lofty orchids.
This vendor sold 2-inch succulents for $6 apiece. Stock overflowed onto the floor.
Some pinwheel violets draw an attendee’s eye.
A single-stemmed pair of yellow orchids.
Savvy shoppers could bring their purchases to the “Orchid Hotel” for later pickup.
A massive display containing a variety of tropical plants such as pitcher plants.
Care and propagation instructions for the Cape Primrose.
Streptocarpus varieties
Well-informed plant enthusiasts share care instructions.
A massive orchid towers over stunned onlookers.
Some show-goers brought their families.

Hundreds of plant lovers attended the first day of a large indoor plant festival at the Lynnwood Event Center, sponsored by the Northwest Orchid Society. Vendors, most from local gardening organizations, were flooded with customers who shuffled into makeshift lines to get their hands on rare and exotic plants.

The festival continues from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME