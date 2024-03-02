Scene in Lynnwood: Indoor plant festival draws a crowd

Lines form so attendees can peruse a busy stall.

Hundreds of plant lovers attended the first day of a large indoor plant festival at the Lynnwood Event Center, sponsored by the Northwest Orchid Society. Vendors, most from local gardening organizations, were flooded with customers who shuffled into makeshift lines to get their hands on rare and exotic plants.

The festival continues from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis