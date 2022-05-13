Scene in Lynnwood: Job fair draws a crowd

Lynnwood’s free job fair drew a crowd of job seekers to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Thursday.

Over 80 employers from the North Sound area held on-site job interviews for potential employees. Representatives from a variety of industries — including health care, aerospace, hospitality, law enforcement, transportation and logistics — were looking to hire for a range of roles from entry level to middle management.

“This is a great opportunity for people to not just say, ‘What am I already good at?’ but, ‘What else could I be good at?'” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, who stopped by to support Lynnwood job seekers.

In addition to serving the business community, the event provided resources to potential employees, like free resume reviews and interview support.

— Story and photos by Lauren Reichenbach