Scene in Lynnwood: June fluff

No, it’s not snowing at Whole Foods Market in Lynnwood. It’s that time of year for cottonwood trees to send off their seeds in the “fluff.” (Photo by Char Blankenship)
No, it’s not snowing at Whole Foods Market in Lynnwood. It’s that time of year for cottonwood trees to send off their seeds in the “fluff.” (Photo by Char Blankenship)
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.