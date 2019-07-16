Scene in Lynnwood: Kids learn confidence and team building at Lynnwood Police Youth Camp

1 of 4

The Lynnwood Police Department Monday launched its annual Lynnwood Police Youth Camp, giving kids a chance to learn important safety skills, team building and leadership. This is the third year for the all-day camp, which is held at Meadowdale High School.

For four days, 30 kids 11-14 years old will learn about the role of police work in the community. Youth campers will get to try fingerprinting, working with K9 units, and SWAT activities like robot/drones and camera demonstrations. The camp also includes demonstrations from police motorcycles, custody procedures and vehicle collision investigations. The event will close on Thursday with camp competitions, a barbecue and a camper awards ceremony.

Registration for the Lynnwood Police Youth Camp is closed and the event is not open to the public.