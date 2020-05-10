Scene in Lynnwood: Kiwanis House Foundation donates $10K to Lynnwood Food Bank Posted: May 9, 2020 126 The Kiwanis House Foundation of Lynnwood Vice President Bill Temple presented a $10,000 check from Kiwanis House Foundation of Lynnwood to Alissa Jones at Lynnwood Food Bank. Kiwanis is a local service group that focuses on children. “With the pandemic and they’re running short of food, there’s a definite need and so it’s just a way to provide community support,” Temple said. “Kiwanis is part of the community.”