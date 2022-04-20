Scene in Lynnwood: Larsen and Inslee visit Scriber Creek Trail project

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell met Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen at the trailhead of the Scriber Creek Trail Tuesday to review the park’s second phase of planned updates. This project phase will make critical upgrades to Scriber Creek Trail from the Transit Center to 200th Street Southwest, just north of Sprague’s Pond Mini Park.

These upgrades will provide year-round, non-motorized access to the transit center for people of all ages and abilities. The elevated and widened path will help alleviate flooding, increasing the usability of the path, while also protecting the wetlands.

The project has received funding from a variety of sources, including Sound Transit, the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Puget Sound Regional Council, along with federal and local appropriations.