Scene in Lynnwood: Last History and Heritage Days event of summer

Rain and clouds did not stop people from coming out to Heritage Park for the last History and Heritage Days event of the summer.

Presented by Lynnwood’s History and Heritage Board, the goal is to promote the city’s history while having fun, said Cheri Ryan, a member of the History and Heritage Board.

“It’s a good way to bring people to the park…and to share the history of Lynnwood,” she said.

Also, the event is a good opportunity to give the community tours of the Interurban Trolley, Ryan said.

“We consider this (the trolley) a museum so it’s not always open,” she said.

Saturday’s gathering featured LEGO artist Dan Parker, who designed a LEGO model of the Interurban Trolley. During the event, Parker helped kids build their own designs.

Also attending were first responders from South County Fire, who offered tours of a fire engine.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way. The park is also home of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogy Library and the Northwest Veterans Museum.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton